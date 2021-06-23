Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A fresh understanding of the Mpemba effect

By John Bechhoefer, Avinash Kumar, Raphaël Chétrite
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnecdotal but elusive reports suggest that hot water quenched in a cold container can sometimes begin to freeze sooner than warm water under similar initial conditions. John Bechhoefer and colleagues discuss recent experiments that show how this ‘Mpemba effect’ can be reliably reproduced and quantitatively understood. In the Mpemba effect,...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Mpemba Effect#Google Scholar#Vat#Simon Fraser University#Educ#Physics World#Lu Z Raz#Markovian#Natl Acad#Kumar A Bechhoefer#O Vucelja#Vadakkayil N Das#Monte Carlo#Chem#R#Gal A Raz#Carollo F#I Exponentially#Avinash Kumar Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Engineeringkrwg.org

A New Way To Understand Automation

For one of the most distinguished critics of automation, MIT economist Daron Acemoglu has been, ironically, cranking out research on the subject lately like he's a machine. He and his co-author Pascual Restrepo have produced so many studies on the subject that he couldn't tell us how many they've done. "I've lost count," he says.
Computersarxiv.org

Inverting and Understanding Object Detectors

As a core problem in computer vision, the performance of object detection has improved drastically in the past few years. Despite their impressive performance, object detectors suffer from a lack of interpretability. Visualization techniques have been developed and widely applied to introspect the decisions made by other kinds of deep learning models; however, visualizing object detectors has been underexplored. In this paper, we propose using inversion as a primary tool to understand modern object detectors and develop an optimization-based approach to layout inversion, allowing us to generate synthetic images recognized by trained detectors as containing a desired configuration of objects. We reveal intriguing properties of detectors by applying our layout inversion technique to a variety of modern object detectors, and further investigate them via validation experiments: they rely on qualitatively different features for classification and regression; they learn canonical motifs of commonly co-occurring objects; they use diff erent visual cues to recognize objects of varying sizes. We hope our insights can help practitioners improve object detectors.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Understanding the Effects of Systematics in Exoplanetary Atmospheric Retrievals

Retrieval of exoplanetary atmospheric properties from their transmission spectra commonly assumes that the errors in the data are Gaussian and independent. However, non-Gaussian noise can occur due to instrumental or stellar systematics and merging discrete datasets. We investigate the effect of correlated noise and constrain the potential biases incurred in the retrieved posteriors. We simulate multiple noise instances of synthetic data and perform retrievals to obtain statistics of goodness-of-retrieval for varying noise models. We find that correlated noise allows for overfitting the spectrum, thereby yielding better goodness-of-fit on average but degrading the overall accuracy of retrievals. In particular, correlated noise can manifest as an apparent non-Rayleigh slope in the optical range, leading to an incorrect estimate of cloud/haze parameters. We also find that higher precision causes correlated results to be further off from the input values in terms of estimated errors. As such, we emphasize that caution must be taken in analyzing retrieved posteriors and that estimated parameter uncertainties are best understood as lower limits. Finally, we show that while correlated noise cannot be be reliably distinguished with HST observations, inferring its presence and strength may be possible with JWST observations.
ScienceCosmos

What is gain of function research in genetics?

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from a high biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China. The allegation is that the laboratory was conducting gain of function (GOF) research, and that this produced a potent version of coronavirus that led to the pandemic. This has...
AgricultureTree Hugger

Understanding Agroecosystems: Examples and Outlook

Agroecology is an applied science and a practice that uses ecological concepts and principles to achieve more harmonious, synergistic interactions between people and the environment in landscapes known as agroecosystems. Agroecology is also a social movement that evolved as people sought more just, sustainable approaches to agriculture, nutrition, and food security in the face of environmental change and degradation.
Photographyvideomaker.com

Understanding and applying the medium shot

I can’t help but feel that whoever named the medium shot did it a vast injustice. In most real-life situations, people equate the term “medium” with blandness, mediocrity and an underwhelming lack of excitement. It is neither large nor small, but something that falls into the no-mans-land of the middle. It is neither hot nor cold, but lukewarm. Medium is the indecisive choice of the uninspired. It is the size of french fries that no one wants to order; It is the roast of coffee that no one prefers to drink. It is a milktoast compromise that lacks any amount of passion.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Understanding The External Data Revolution

Tomas Montvilas is a Chief Commercial Officer at Oxylabs, a leading online data gathering solution for businesses worldwide. Enriching business activities with data has been the trend for many years and has met varying degrees of success. Today, data management practices across companies vary wildly with some making use of information sporadically while others are fully data-driven.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
Wildlifeumass.edu

To Understand Ecology, Follow the Connections

AMHERST, Mass. – Ecologists have long known that sustainable development requires attention to ecological connectivity – the ability to keep plant and wildlife populations intact and healthy, typically by preserving large tracts of land or creating habitat corridors for animals. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst argues that it’s not enough for ecological modelling to focus on the landscape. If we want the best-possible ecological management, we should consider when and where individuals are located.
ChemistryNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...
ScienceNature.com

Iron in adipocytes — a role in gut–adipose crosstalk

Iron levels are known to be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with high levels of iron leading to an increased risk of T2DM and iron levels in adipocytes seemingly being involved. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of iron in the pathogenesis of T2DM and its function in adipose tissue have been unclear. New work by Philipp Scherer and colleagues answers some of these questions.
Public HealthNature.com

Choosing Wisely for COVID-19: ten evidence-based recommendations for patients and physicians

To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has produced devastating effects worldwide, with the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infecting over 170 million patients and causing more than 3.5 million deaths as of 1 June 2021. The resultant fear and anxiety among the public and treating physicians has frequently resulted in rapid changes to clinical practices and hospital triage decisions, many of which are not evidence based and are often detrimental. There have been wide variations at global and regional levels on guidance related to mask usage, testing protocols, vaccination and patient triage (both hospital admission and escalation to an intensive care unit), as well as the use of various pharmaceutical interventions in treating patients with COVID-19. Many of these deviations from evidence-based healthcare result in substantial harm, as they divert efforts and resources from outcome-based, data-driven best practices toward those that are of doubtful efficacy and are even harmful. As many countries continue to experience repeated waves of COVID-19, it is important to identify practical approaches that are evidence based and implementable in the real world to optimize the use of resources and improve outcomes. Although these are important all over the world, they are crucial in low- and middle-income countries, where resources are scarce.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Global network analysis in Schizosaccharomycespombe reveals three distinct consequences of the common 1-kb deletion causing juvenile CLN3 disease

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85471-4, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 1c, where data points in the bar graph plot appeared incorrectly in green colour. As a results, the Figure legend,. “General overview of SGA analysis of btn1 mutants versus ade6...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: An evaluation of lipid profile and pro-inflammatory cytokines as determinants of cardiovascular disease in those with diabetes: a study on a Mexican American cohort

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81730-6, published online 28 January 2021. Joseph McCormick was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.U. and S.M. supervised the study. P.M., S.F., J.M., J.G. and S.M. developed the cohort and obtained the data....
WildlifeNature.com

Correction: Microbial niche differentiation explains nitrite oxidation in marine oxygen minimum zones

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00852-3, published online 06 January 2021. After publication of this article, the authors realized that proteins encoded by the OMZ NOB MAGs were incorrectly annotated as chlorite dismutase (Cld). They are homologs of Cld, and they should be called Cld-like proteins. Key residues for Cld are missing in these proteins and their chlorite dismutation activity is not expected. Thus, we correct ‘Cld’ into ‘Cld-like proteins’ for OMZ NOB MAGs.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: nAChRs gene expression and neuroinflammation in APPswe/PS1dE9 transgenic mouse

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89139-x, published online 06 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the author list, where the author first and last names were reversed. The correct author names appear below: Chiara D’Angelo, Erica Costantini, Nieves Salvador, Michele Marchioni, Marta Di Nicola, Nigel H. Greig and Marcella Reale. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
ChemistryNature.com

A multicolor and ratiometric fluorescent sensing platform for metal ions based on arene–metal-ion contact

Despite continuous and active development of fluorescent metal-ion probes, their molecular design for ratiometric detection is restricted by the limited choice of available sensing mechanisms. Here we present a multicolor and ratiometric fluorescent sensing platform for metal ions based on the interaction between the metal ion and the aromatic ring of a fluorophore (arene–metal-ion, AM, coordination). Our molecular design provided the probes possessing a 1,9-bis(2′-pyridyl)-2,5,8-triazanonane as a flexible metal ion binding unit attached to a tricyclic fluorophore. This architecture allows to sense various metal ions, such as Zn(II), Cu(II), Cd(II), Ag(I), and Hg(II) with emission red-shifts. We showed that this probe design is applicable to a series of tricyclic fluorophores, which allow ratiometric detection of the metal ions from the blue to the near-infrared wavelengths. X-ray crystallography and theoretical calculations indicate that the coordinated metal ion has van der Waals contact with the fluorophore, perturbing the dye’s electronic structure and ring conformation to induce the emission red-shift. A set of the probes was useful for the differential sensing of eight metal ions in a one-pot single titration via principal component analysis. We also demonstrate that a xanthene fluorophore is applicable to the ratiometric imaging of metal ions under live-cell conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy