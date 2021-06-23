5 People Hurt, 2 Motorists Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

At least five people were seriously hurt, including two motorists who were pinned, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. near 82 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road in Upper Freehold, according to initial reports.

Medevac choppers were called to take at least two people to a local hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

At least three of the vehicles occupants were being taken by EMS crews on the ground to area hospitals, reports said.

No more details were immediately available.

