Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

5 People Hurt, 2 Motorists Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u25Ya_0adCYxYd00
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

At least five people were seriously hurt, including two motorists who were pinned, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. near 82 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road in Upper Freehold, according to initial reports.

Medevac choppers were called to take at least two people to a local hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

At least three of the vehicles occupants were being taken by EMS crews on the ground to area hospitals, reports said.

No more details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Hampton Bays, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Dies In House Fire, Police Say

A Long Island man has died following a fire at his home. The blaze broke out around 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, in Hampton Bays, said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph. When firefighters arrived on the scene at Mildred Place, they found black smoke coming from the windows of the residence, and by the time police arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, Ralph said.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Tractor Trailer Driver Dies In Fiery Crash On I-78

A tractor trailer driver died in a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Somerset County late Wednesday night, authorities said. The multi-vehicle crash involved two tractor trailers and occurred on the eastbound side at milepost 29.4 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The driver's identity...
Trafficwflx.com

Corona semi-trailer truck, SUV damaged in Northlake Boulevard crash

A crash involving a Corona semi-trailer truck and a sport utility vehicle shut down a stretch of Northlake Boulevard for several hours Friday morning. Chopper 5 was flying over the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard, about a mile west of the Bee Line Highway near the Grassy Waters Preserve.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Woman, 44, airlifted from Maunawili Falls Trail after hurting wrist

Firefighters rescued a 44-year-old visitor who fell and injured her wrist today while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail. An off-duty doctor hiking in a separate group witnessed the woman slip and fall forward about 4 feet. She braced herself during the fall and injured her left wrist that resulted in “obvious deformities,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

One airlifted from scene of crash

Jun. 18—One person was airlifted from the scene of a crash Wednesday in Florence Township. The incident occurred at Lutz Road near Dickinson Road, authorities said. There, an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Three Rivers man was westbound on Dickinson Road, approaching Lutz. The driver failed to stop at the intersection and the SUV struck a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Sturgis woman. She was airlifted from the scene by West Michigan Air Care for evaluation of serious injuries, authorities said.
Kandiyohi County, MNknsiradio.com

Ten People Hurt in Weekend Crash

(KNSI) – The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office is investigating after ten people were hurt in a crash. Investigators say just after 1:00 Sunday afternoon, they were called to a crash at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 1, and when they arrived, they found two minivans had collided, and both vehicles were on their sides. One of them was on exposed underground charged power lines.
Kandiyohi County, MNPosted by
WJON

10 People Hurt in 2 Minivan Crash in Kandiyohi County

PENNOCK -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after two minivans collided in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 29 near Pennock. A Chrysler van was being driven by 38-year-old Aaron...
TrafficShropshire Star

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with car near Whitchurch

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car in Shropshire. Paramedics were called to Steel Road in Tilstock near Whitchurch shortly after 6.40pm on Thursday. The injured man, who has not been named, was flown to a major trauma centre. The county's...
TrafficBBC

Man airlifted to hospital after Moray crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles in Moray. Police Scotland said the incident happened around 1:30pm at Pluscarden Road in Elgin. The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The nature of his injuries are not known. Police, fire fighters and the ambulance...
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Teen airlifted to Harborview after bicycle wreck

PORT ANGELES — A teenage girl was seriously injured and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Saturday after she was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 101. Bicyclist Zoe Ernst, 14, of Port Angeles, had stopped at the stop sign in the northbound lane of Blue Mountain Road, and then attempted to cross U.S. Highway 101 when she was hit by a white Honda Civic driven by Anna Wells, 18, of Seabeck, according to the State Patrol.
Monrovia, CAmynewsla.com

Motorist in Custody in Monrovia Crash That Killed Two Women

A man was in custody Thursday, facing possible charges of driving while impaired in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia that killed two women. The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at West Huntington Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Humberto Gonzalez,...
Traffickentlive.news

Driver rescued through car boot as vehicle hangs from cliff edge

A driver was rescued through the boot of their car after crashing near a cliff edge in Cornwall. Emergency services attended the scene at Cadgwith in the early hours of this morning following reports that a vehicle had gone over the drop, reports CornwallLive. Firefighters secured the vehicle and pulled...
AccidentsThe Independent

Single-engine plane crashes and catches on fire in Maryland

A single-engine plane crashed this morning in Talbot County, Easton where the plane became fully engulfed in flames with the pilot sustaining injuries. Preliminary investigations into the reason for the crash are inconclusive. Troopers were called to the scene where they pulled the pilot from the wreckage. Shortly afterwards, the plane burst into flames. The pilot was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital for assesment and treatment of their injuries. Footage from the air shows the burned out shell of the plane.
TrafficMorganton News Herald

Man airlifted after Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

A man had to be airlifted after his motorcycle crashed into the back wheel of a dump truck Wednesday morning. Troopers were dispatched around 9:14 a.m. to a crash on Salem Road at Sunrise Lane, said Trooper D.R. Lane, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver of the...
Kentwood, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man seriously hurt after crash with semi-truck

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after a crash with a semi-truck in Kentwood Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Breton Road SE when a pickup truck collided with a semi that was pulling into the road from a business.
Livermore, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Motorist killed in Livermore crash identified

Jun. 27—Deputies have identified the driver who died in a Livermore car crash Saturday morning. Jordan Blais, 18, of Livermore, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus when the car went off River Road, struck a tree and caught on fire, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. Jordan died at...