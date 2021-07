Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s top rising stars for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it’s possible if fears do come true that his latest injury might end his season. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-1, the Greek Freak went down awkwardly after going for a rebound late in the third quarter on his leg, and from what was shown in both real-time and the replay, it did not look good.