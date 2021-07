Freedom. Such a simple word, but one that has millennia worth of meaning—the core principle of our nation, the very fabric that holds society as we know it together. It is what allows us to debate principles, express our ideas, and go through our lives with the ability to think for ourselves. America’s founding was so momentous and inspiring because of freedom. The American Revolution sparked a fire inside so many other nations to fight for their own freedom of expression, and July 4th, Independence Day, serves as a reminder of this every year. However, our Founding Fathers and the framers of the Constitution did not emphasize the ideal of freedom by chance: their underscoring of freedom has its origins in Greek Philosophy and Natural-law theories developed by the Ancient Greeks thousands of years ago.