Wabash Township Still Set To Lose Paid Firefighters Following Second Emergency Board Meeting
The jobs of Wabash Township’s three paid firefighters are still set to end next week following the Wabash Township Board’s second emergency meeting Tuesday night. Township Trustee Jennifer Teising plans to end their employment on June 29, citing ongoing budget constraints. The trustee did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, which board president Angel Valentin called a “big middle finger” to the community.www.wbaa.org