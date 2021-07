Bengals HC Zac Taylor thinks RB Joe Mixon can be a true three-down back as long as he stays healthy. “I thought Joe was on pace for a really good year last year through the first four and a half games,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “He was doing a great job catching the ball out of the backfield. He was having a lot of production for us. I was excited to see him in that 16-game season and it was cut short, obviously.