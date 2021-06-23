Fenceline Chatter

A new Master Gardener Program will begin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The class will meet every day through July 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center on Highway 281. Cost to enroll in the program is $150. More information on becoming a Master Gardener is available here https://erath.agrilife.org/ master-gardeners. To submit your application for this upcoming class, contact the Erath Extension Office at 254- 965-1460 or erath-tx@ tamu.edu.