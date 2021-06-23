Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erath County, TX

Fenceline Chatter

dublincitizen.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Master Gardener Program will begin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The class will meet every day through July 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center on Highway 281. Cost to enroll in the program is $150. More information on becoming a Master Gardener is available here https://erath.agrilife.org/ master-gardeners. To submit your application for this upcoming class, contact the Erath Extension Office at 254- 965-1460 or erath-tx@ tamu.edu.

www.dublincitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Erath County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#Insect#Plant Nutrition#Texas A M#Erath Tx Tamu Edu#Cross Timbers#Erath County Extension#Tda Private Applicators#Erath Ag Committee#Tarleton State University#Quail Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...