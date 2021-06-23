Get a great price for your used car from the comfort of your home with Car My Auction

In the United States, selling used cars can be a lengthy and hectic process. To sell your car, you have to drive it to the dealership to receive a quote. If you're happy with the dealer's offer, you can take it and sell your car. Usually, the amount that is quoted for used cars is nowhere close to the best price and therefore is frustrating for many sellers when it comes to selling their used cars. In most cases, the winner is always the dealer who is able to buy a used car at a much lower price. My Car Auction is a digital platform that is launched especially to make the process of buying and selling cars easier for customers.