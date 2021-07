Jonathan Toews missed the season last year due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. He is hoping to come back for the 2021-22 season. Jonathan Toews has been the leader for the Blackhawks since 2008, and there was a hole in the roster in more than just one way this season. The Blackhawks were player-coached, but they were missing one of the biggest voices in the room all year. With Toews coming back, the young guns on the team, mainly Kirby Dach, will have another mentor that is bound for the Hall of Fame.