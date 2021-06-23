Proving he’s still human, Harrison Ford injures shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 set
Harrison Ford, 78, understandably injured his shoulder while rehearsing an action scene on the set of the upcoming Indiana Jones installment, Deadline reports. Although Ford’s appearance is central to filming a movie called *adjusts glasses* Indiana Jones 5, director James Mangold will shoot around his recovery for the time being. Meanwhile, Ford, who, unlike his character, can’t just put his hat over his face and take a nap to recover, will be out of commission for the next few weeks.www.avclub.com