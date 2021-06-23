Cancel
Clayton, MO

Police: Man found dead in Shaw Park pond likely drowned

By Nicole Sanders, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 8 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Clayton Monday night. According to the Clayton Police Department, a passerby spotted an unknown object in the pond at Chapman Plaza and Falls near the corner of Forsyth and South Brentwood Blvd at 7:45 p.m. in Shaw Park. Once police got there, they found the body of a Black man, between 20-30 years old, partially submerged in the water. Police said an autopsy showed the man had likely drowned and no other signs of trauma were seen.

