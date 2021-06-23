Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Psalm 111

Hugo Daily News
 14 days ago

1 Praise the Lord. b I will extol the Lord with all my heart in the council of the upright and in the assembly. 2 Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them. 3 Glorious and majestic are his deeds, and his righteousness endures forever. 4 He has caused his wonders to be remembered; the Lord is gracious and compassionate. 5 He provides food for those who fear…

www.hugonews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

Believers in Jesus are members of God’s kingdom

Dear Rev. Graham: What does it mean when the Bible says that those who believe in Jesus Christ are not of this world? — A.S. Dear A.S.: Believers in Jesus — those who have been saved and obey God’s Word — are members of God’s kingdom. The Bible says that the kingdom of God is within them. While good citizens (many who are believers in Christ) give allegiance to their country, Christians also give ultimate allegiance to the highest authority — Almighty God — while still living in an alien world as pilgrims and strangers.
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
Religiontucson.com

God and Jesus see our hearts

Acts 8:26-40 Our reading today from Acts is about an Ethiopian eunuch who traveled to Jerusalem to worship and is in the process of returning to his own country. And there are noteworthy things about this person. First, this journey from Meroe to Jerusalem would have been 1,500 miles one...
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Praise God Our Creator

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Nehemiah 9:5-8. We serve the Lord and God that created the heavens and earth. Big enough to hold the universes within His hands, all of creation and enemies are His foot stall!. “Blessed be your glorious name, and may it...
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

Blessedness of unity and God’s people

We are going to leave our study in the book of Acts this week to look at this psalm. This is a psalm of ascents, which means it was likely sung by Israelites as they neared Jerusalem on their way up to worship the Lord at an annual feast, such as Passover.
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Speaking in faith

Our words have enormous power. If we are going to become a person of faith, we have to change our talk. We have to announce our faith to experience it. "as it is written, "I have made you a father of many nations" in the presence of Him whom he believed—God, who gives life to the dead and calls those things which do not exist as though they did;" (Romans 4:17)
ReligionBrunswick News

Humanism is the worship of man

I struggle with living in the Christian world and still being part of the whole world. Is humanism the same as today’s progressive movement?. Dear P.H.: Humanism is the worship of man. It has taken on the form of religion; glorifying self and taking God out of His rightful place. This has always been prevalent in the world and is called by many different names.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Who is Jesus? What is a Christian?

First, let’s deﬁne a Christian. We believe in the authority of the true Bible (yes, there are false ones out there!). We accept the sacriﬁce of Jesus on the Cross for our lives and accept Him as our Lord. How sad so many people think works get you into Heaven....
ReligionGladwin County Record

Sharing Jesus

Unintentionally we all share with others the persons we are and what we believe by the way we live our lives, the language we use, the topics we share, and our daily activities. People are watching. When we intentionally live our lives in the way of Christ, it’s called evangelization. When we intentionally share the story of Jesus and his church and how it has affected our lives, it’s evangelization. As christians, we all called to share Jesus and his message of salvation. What can we do?
Religionky-news.com

Rely on the Lord

Who can you trust? Who in your life have you found that you can rely on? Who has proven themselves faithful, consistent, and ever present in your time of need? How many people have you found that you can depend upon in a time of desperation? How many people make themselves available to you during a difficult or troubling time? To be honest, most people are uncomfortable around trouble that does not involve or affect them. But I have to testify that in the decades in which I have known and served the Lord Jesus Christ, there has never been a circumstance in which He has failed to supply all that I required. Every bill has been paid. Every financial need has been met. Every sickness that attached itself to my physical frame has been overcome. Every sorrow has been eased and every difficult issue has been resolved. Of highest import, every failure, every sin, every act of stupidity, did not exasperate Him or chase Him away. I have found a sure Savior, a righteous redeemer, and a constant companion. He has not helped me because of my goodness, my faithfulness, or my consistency. All these attributes belong solely to Him. To Jesus, my precious friend, to you alone will I pledge my trust.
ReligionLancaster Farming

Being an Encourager

Everyone needs encouragement. Whether it is from friends or family or the word of God, encouragement helps us to feel better about ourselves and gives us trust that things will work out all right. There are two points of encouragement that we will look at today. The first has to...
Religionftc.co

Deacons: A Book Review

Deacons are the guys who fire the pastor when he does something stupid, right?. Depending on what church you are a part of you might have very different perspectives on what a “deacon” is. Whatever your view is, if you are tempted to think that the role of deacons is something relatively yawn-worthy, something on par with organizing church yard sales or pointless committee meetings, Matt Smethurst would like to change your mind.
Montana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Care for the soul: Book of Psalms made for Montana

What can you say about the Biblical Book of Psalms?. Well, this particular story starts with an idea from a Florida rabbi. Along the way, it gets some help resulting from the grief of an Ohio family. And it ends up in Montana’s Gallatin Valley. More than a year ago,...
ReligionHugo Daily News

John 5

The Healing at the Pool 1 Some time later, Jesus went up to Jerusalem for one of the Jewish festivals. 2 Now there is in Jerusalem near the Sheep Gate a pool, which in Aramaic is called Bethesda a and which is surrounded by five covered colonnades. 3 Here a great number of disabled people used to lie—the blind, the lame, the paralyzed. [4] b 5 One who was there had been an invalid for thirty…
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor Devotions – “Sunshine in My Soul”

As many of you know, I am not a good singer, but I love happy, joyful, uplifting music! One of my favorite composers is Scott Joplin who lived in the early 1900’s and wrote contemporary ragtime music of his era. Happy, upbeat, toe-tapping music – the kind of music that brings smiles! Some time ago, I ran across an old hymnal, a songbook from the early 1900s. I thumbed through the pages and attempted to sing some of the songs. (I didn’t succeed with singing.) However, one song printed in this old song book really caught my attention. The melody was peppy and uplifting and the words were inspiring. I found it interesting that this song was popular just prior to the pandemic of 1917. Was there a premonition of the coming health crisis? Regardless, “Sunshine in My Soul” served as a very popular song in the years of the 1917 pandemic and beyond.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

President Nelson Expresses Gratitude for the Reopening of All Temples

The Kyiv Ukraine Temple is the last house of the Lord to reopen during the pandemic — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today posted a reflection to his Facebook and Instagram pages about the reopening of all the Church’s temples. See the post below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy