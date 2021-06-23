Cancel
MLO Jobs; Lock, Fee Collection, Marketing, Jumbo, Encompass Products

by: Rob Chrisman
 11 days ago

Folks are talking about how in-person mortgage conferences are coming back strong. For example, here in Florida that MBAF conference is approaching 300 registrants, and the California MBA’s Western Secondary (still two months away) has well over 200 participants, and registration has only been open a week. Folks are also talking about the mergers and acquisition (M&A) & investment business. Sure, depository banks are active. For example, out of Wisconsin comes news that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has plans to acquire County Bancorp, Inc. But the big head-turner is Blackstone’s purchase of Home Partners of America for $6 billion. This company rents out 17,000 homes, renewing the discussion of how high rent is and the lack of home inventory for families to buy. MAXEX has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM), with participation from existing MAXEX investors AGNC Ventures and Moore Asset Backed Fund, LP. Wall Street continues to enter the lending and home market, for better or worse. Today’s audio version of the commentary and is available here and is sponsored by Candor Technology, offering a dynamic underwriting engine that eliminates underwriting bottlenecks. It features Part 2 of an interview with Tom Showalter, the CEO of Candor, on lender innovation.

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
MLO Jobs; Broker Wanted; Trading Execution, Cost Cutting, Non-QM, AMC Products; Investor Processing Tweaks

Halfway done with 2021?! Yes, time is flying, and summer is here. The weather service just published instructions on how to bake a lasagna in your mailbox. Speaking of time passing, here's an attention grabber: “Over a Quarter of Seniors Say Retirement Is Worse Than They Expected.” The body of the article, which I found doing some other research on which age group tends to own more mortgage-backed securities, notes that about 28% of them say their lives are actually worse during retirement than before they left the workforce, according to a nationwide survey. Why didn’t the headline scream, “Vast Majority of Seniors Say Retirement Met or Is Better Than They Expected.”? The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features an interview with Andrew Weiss, SVP of Platform Strategy, focusing on how to optimize your technology for ultimate ROI.
Hybrid seed production and marketing advances

“My goal is to produce and sell 200 metric tons of hybrid maize by 2025,” says Subash Raj Upadhyaya, chairperson of Lumbini Seed Company, based in Nepal’s Rupandehi district. Upadhyaya is one of the few seed value chain actors in the country progressing in the hybrid seed sector, which is...
The hot streak of mortgage industry hiring takes a turn

The long run of monthly increases in non-depository mortgage job estimates seen since last year underwent a slight reversal in May. Nonbank mortgage lender and broker payrolls fell to 385,900 last month from a downwardly revised 386,500 in April, according to latest Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers. The plateau in...
Roche to cut 300-400 product development jobs – Blick

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche plans to cut 300-400 jobs this year at product development (PD) sites, company executives including Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway said during a recorded video call with employees obtained by Swiss newspaper Blick. “We’ve made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce in PD by around...
How do the changes in the investment property lending rules affect local investors?

The demand for housing in Utah is high, thanks to a strong economy and job market that attract people to, and keep people in, the Beehive State. Economic forecasters foresee the demand continuing to grow as the population continues to swell, making investment properties, such as apartment complexes and rentals, a promising venture. However, a tightened federal lending rule could present challenges for investors, in that it could make getting mortgage loans for these types of properties more difficult and, in many instances, more expensive.
The Class Of 2021 And A Unique Job Market

Steve Lucas is the chief executive officer at iCIMS, a provider of talent cloud solutions that help job seekers and employers navigate the future of hiring. He is driven by the notion that talent is the x-factor of a company’s success, and that building a winning workforce requires a human-centric digital approach. This mindset has guided him through the first year and a half of his tenure as iCIMS’ CEO, partnering with customers through the most volatile job market in a generation.
AE, MLO, Ops Jobs; Credit, Warehouse, Tax and Flood, MI Tools; FHA Changes

Seattle will hit 110 degrees F today. Change is afoot. Last week changes of personnel within the CFPB and the FHFA (hence Fannie & Freddie) captured our industry’s attention since they may lead to eventual changes in their footprint or policies. (But the FHA’s program changes, spelled out below, are worth noting.) For decades stability, liquidity, and transparency have been, more or less, provided by the Agencies. Currently that has become debatable. Lenders know that if products are shifted to private label pricing and execution, borrowers will see a direct price hit. Risk must be aligned to price. For example, every lender knows that plenty of NOO and 2nd home borrowers are of a higher quality, and lower risk, than many owner occupied or primary residence borrowers. Those who can are happy to tuck those loans away in their portfolios. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence, and features an interview with Susan Hartsock, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances. Susan & Robbie discuss data-based systems versus forms-based systems, and how lenders can act on the data at their fingertips.)
A building under construction next to Champlain Tower offered $400,000 amid complaints from the now-collapsed condo

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Files For Up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Riskifield have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with...
Are my mortgage closing costs tax-deductible?

As a first-time homebuyer, you may be surprised by how expensive real estate can be. In addition to purchasing a house itself, homeowners have to plan to pay closing costs, which usually cost between 3% and 6% of the total loan amount. For context, that means if your home's purchase...
Acadia Realty Trust Announces An Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility And Term Loan Facility

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company's existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company's existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company's existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
Remote Parking Lock Market Insights, Upcoming Business Opportunities, and Forecast To 2030

Remote Parking Lock Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Remote Parking Lock Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Remote Parking Lock manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Remote Parking Lock industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
30% off the new Nik Collection 4 and on all ON1 products

The DxO Nik Collection 4 sale is ending in 2 days (no coupon code required):. FCC disclosure statement: this post may contain affiliate links or promotions that do not cost readers anything but help keep this website alive. Thanks for your support!
Precision Swiss Products, Inc. bringing 125 new jobs to the Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Precision Swiss Products, Inc. a manufacturer of high precision component parts, will create 125 new jobs in Brunswick County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $9.3 million to locate its headquarters and manufacturing facility to the International Logistics Park shared...
Mattress manufacturer to add jobs, increase production

Local mattress manufacturer Southerland announced Wednesday it will lease space in an Antioch facility off Interstate 24, with the move to increase production capacity by more than a third and yield up to 40 new jobs. According to a release, the company plans to be operational in the 318,000-square-foot manufacturing...