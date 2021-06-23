MLO Jobs; Lock, Fee Collection, Marketing, Jumbo, Encompass Products
Folks are talking about how in-person mortgage conferences are coming back strong. For example, here in Florida that MBAF conference is approaching 300 registrants, and the California MBA’s Western Secondary (still two months away) has well over 200 participants, and registration has only been open a week. Folks are also talking about the mergers and acquisition (M&A) & investment business. Sure, depository banks are active. For example, out of Wisconsin comes news that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has plans to acquire County Bancorp, Inc. But the big head-turner is Blackstone’s purchase of Home Partners of America for $6 billion. This company rents out 17,000 homes, renewing the discussion of how high rent is and the lack of home inventory for families to buy. MAXEX has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM), with participation from existing MAXEX investors AGNC Ventures and Moore Asset Backed Fund, LP. Wall Street continues to enter the lending and home market, for better or worse. Today’s audio version of the commentary and is available here and is sponsored by Candor Technology, offering a dynamic underwriting engine that eliminates underwriting bottlenecks. It features Part 2 of an interview with Tom Showalter, the CEO of Candor, on lender innovation.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com