Florida State

Florida bill may allow drivers to use hazard lights in the rain if approved

Lakeland Gazette
 9 days ago
Starting as soon as July 1, drivers in Florida might be allowed to use their hazard lights when driving in heavy rain on highways and interstates, but only if Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on the bill first. That is an abrupt change after years of being told not...

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

Lakeland Gazette

Big budget and many other new Florida laws set to take effect July 1

BUDGET (SB 2500) – SIGNED. Florida’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget weighs in at $101.5 billion, the largest in state history. It’s bolstered by federal dollars and includes $22.8 billion for K-12 education, $625 million for Everglades restoration and water projects like combating sea-level rise, bonuses for teachers and first responders, plus places $9.5 billion in reserves.
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland man has been arrested in conjunction with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A Lakeland man was arrested Wednesday and charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents took Joshua Christopher Doolin, 23, into custody after a morning raid, an agency spokeswoman confirmed. He is the second person from Polk County known to be arrested for involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection that resulted in five deaths and injuries to dozens of police officers.
Lakeland Gazette

“Where there is smoke, there’s fire”

You have surely heard the old saying, “Where there is smoke, there’s fire.”Sunday morning, shortly after sunrise, a deputy in Frostproof spotted thick black smoke in the area of Fort Meade Road, so he hurried to investigate. He tracked the source of the smoke down to fire just outside of...
Lakeland Gazette

Did You Know?

Did you know that the man, who recently shot a Daytona Police Officer, was found on the property of a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization?. Othal Wallace, 29, is the suspect in the shooting of 26-year-old police officer, Jason Raynor in Daytona Beach. Wallace had been the subject of a manhunt since the incident on the previous Wednesday, with Daytona Beach Police Department posting on their Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday that he had finally been apprehended.
Lakeland Gazette

NHC UPDATE

A small low-pressure system is located on this Sunday night over the Atlantic Ocean about 425 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity has become less organized since earlier this afternoon, becoming displaced to the northwest of the surface center due to strong upper-level winds. The low is forecast to move quickly west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, crossing over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream Monday morning, and it has some potential to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by Monday evening. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. If the system becomes more organized overnight or on Monday, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice. Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Monday night. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.
Lakeland Gazette

Voices fall on deaf ears of city commissioners

My family resides within a mile of the airport. My family loved seeing the small airplanes fly over. We can even see the Sun ‘n Fun shows each year. However, things have become much darker since the Amazon flights. At first, we would see the planes occasionally, but they were at a higher altitude than they are now. Our house is in the path of the flights, which has become very scary. We can hear the engines gearing up as they are approaching for a landing. The engines are very loud. I have two autistic grandchildren and it frightens them. My husband is a disabled retired veteran who also had a stroke. None of them like to be outside as the planes are flying, especially when they are landing.
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 1600 block of East Memorial Boulevard and Interlachen Parkway. Just prior to the crash, a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan was traveling westbound on East Memorial Boulevard. As the driver was attempting to negotiate the left curve of the roadway, they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to slide on the road and crossed into the path of a Ford F-150 truck that was traveling eastbound on East Memorial Boulevard. The truck impacted the passenger side of the sedan, causing severe damage to the vehicle.
Lakeland Gazette

FHP “Most Wanted” Arrest

Following a June 30, 2007, fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 PM along US Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County, Florida that claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown, FHP Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews, then 29 years of age from Frostproof.
Lakeland Gazette

Florida Department of Transportation survey

The Florida Department of Transportation is asking everyone (who spends time in FL) to take part in a 5-minute survey to better understand the travel needs of all individuals that traverse the FDOT network so that everyone feels comfortable and safe while traveling. Take the survey here: http://bit.ly/D1UserSurveyEnglish. The FDOT...