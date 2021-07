Modus Games has released one more trailer for Cris Tales as we get one more look at the game before it will be released in July. We've quietly been in love with this game ever since it was revealed last year, as it looks and feels like a lot of old-school RPG/JRPG titles that came out in the '90s. This last cinematic trailer gives the game a breath of excitement and wonder as you will be jumping through time in an effort to save the world you live in and everyone else who lives there. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on PC and all major consoles on July 20th.