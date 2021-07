RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures today are expected to be hot. Highs in the 90s are expected for Rapid City and places east. The Black Hills will see highs in the 80s. There is also a chance of storms this afternoon and evening. Storms will form in Northeast Wyoming this afternoon and slowly move east. Places in Western South Dakota will likely see thunderstorm activity around sunset. The further east you are located, the less chance there are for storms this evening.