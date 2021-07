After a 15-month period when there was no live theater, save for some talking heads on the Internet, what is the best show to restart your theater-going life? Well, you could do worse than Quilters, opening Porthouse Theater's season on the Blossom Music Center campus. This warm and cozy musical will soothe your COVID-ravaged psyche with simple, pleasant songs and stories of women who helped settle the American West through constant work, birthing parades of rugrats, and stitching up quilts at a compulsive pace. Under the direction of Terri J. Kent who, given a chance, could turn your last Zoom call into a diverting entertainment, the all-female cast performs with verve and precision.