Dragonflies and Wildflowers – Plenty Of ’em In Bitterroot

If I was to rate my camping experience - it would be low to non-existent. I've "camped" before but it always involved an RV or a camper to sleep in. I mean, if I'm having a weekend of fun, why would I want to sleep on the ground when there's an invention that lets me sleep on a bed? Plus, running water, a fridge, and electricity.....all the comforts of home. But we were invited to do some camping with friends last month and ended up buying a tent and sleeping out under the stars. And a story like the one I saw today is exactly why I laid there in that tent thinking about all the possible ways I could meet my demise while camping.