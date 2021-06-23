Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dragonflies and Wildflowers – Plenty Of ’em In Bitterroot

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hot weather is really bringing out the dragonflies in Western Montana. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal reported seeing one of the large ones - the Eight-spotted Skimmer (photo above), which is about 2 inches long with two large dark spots on each wing, offset by white patches. They can travel far from water sources and they like forest openings. However, even a few clouds will "ground" the dragonflies. They fly in sunshine only.

kyssfm.com
Community Policy
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Wildflowers#Birds#Bitterroot#Klyq Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Marion, MTBonner County Daily Bee

Class explores early summer birding, wildflowers

Early summer birding and wildflowers will be featured at an upcoming education program. Sponsored by The Lodge at McGregor Lake, 12250 U.S. 2 West near Marion, Montana, the event will take place Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m., Mountain Standard Time. The program is expected to wrap up about 2:30-3 p.m. MST.
Bellaire, MItraverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi each Tues. to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers.
Bernardsville, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Learn about dragonflies at NJ Audubon in Bernardsville

BERNARDSVILLE - Residents are invited to join teacher/naturalist Dorothy Smullen of New Jersey Audubon’s Scherman Hoffman Wildlife Sanctuary for a “talk and walk” to discover the incredible insects called Dragonflies and Damselflies. All outside, the program will cover life cycles, the major groups and the common species in our area....
Animalsalmanac.com

Dragonfly Watching: Chasing Dragonflies and Damselflies

In the old days, any person in a public park throwing their arms and running back and forth might have been seen as a mad scientist hard at work. No longer. Now that same person may be simply a well-balanced multi-tasker with a telephone the size of a thimble implanted in one ear, carrying on high-level negotiations with his business interests, and simultaneously performing his daily t’ai chi exercises.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Iowa wildflower Wednesday: Bugs on native plants

Elizabeth Marilla is a mental health worker, writer, picture taker, hiker, and mom living in rural southeast Iowa. Connect with her on instagram @iowa.underfoot. -promoted by Laura Belin. Wildflower love and layperson learning, often nurtured by the wisdom shared on Iowa wildflower Wednesdays, has led to closer looks at lots...
Gardeninggranbydrummer.com

Dreaming of a wildflower meadow

Having driven by the empty town-owned field across the street from Maple View Farm for 24 years, Susan Ranstead often thought how beautiful it would be if this field were filled with flowers. This year, she decided to take action to see if it would be possible. It seemed just the perfect time with the town opening up after COVID took away so much joy in the past 14 months. The project could bring the community together, perhaps draw in visitors who would then shop and eat here, and certainly be of great benefit to pollinating insects.
Lifestyleinsidevancouver.ca

6 Vancouver Area Hikes for Incredible Wildflowers

Summer in the mountains is short but incredibly colourful. As the snow melts, the sub-alpine meadows come to life with a rainbow of wildflowers. Since the best blooms are above the treeline, you’ll have to put in some sweat to see them. Here are our picks for six Vancouver area hikes that have incredible wildflowers.
Animalscoolcleveland.com

Take a Hike to Learn About Dragonflies and Damselflies

Summit Metro Parks has yet another self-guided hike of discovery you can take in your own time and at your own pace, following the signs to expand your knowledge of the nature as you’re observing it. This week’s walk is called “Damsels & Dragons” and looks at the lives damselflies...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Be Careful: Another Missoula Bear Sighting

If I was to rate my camping experience - it would be low to non-existent. I've "camped" before but it always involved an RV or a camper to sleep in. I mean, if I'm having a weekend of fun, why would I want to sleep on the ground when there's an invention that lets me sleep on a bed? Plus, running water, a fridge, and electricity.....all the comforts of home. But we were invited to do some camping with friends last month and ended up buying a tent and sleeping out under the stars. And a story like the one I saw today is exactly why I laid there in that tent thinking about all the possible ways I could meet my demise while camping.
WorldThe Guardian

Country diary: the wildflower meadow is a riot of colour and diversity

England basks under a ridge of high pressure, the June day is hot and humid, and the meadow smells faintly of honey and vanilla. During the long winter months, this patch of land was as nondescript as any other; now it is a crowded multicoloured galaxy of plant life, shimmering as if under some kind of spell.
Gardeningwalterborolive.com

Biblical Lessons from Wildflowers

Those who read my weekly columns know I occasionally share something I have read in an Our Daily Bread devotional. What I am writing about this week appeared in Our Daily Bread on May 27, 2021. Jennifer Benson Schuldt spoke of the beautiful spring wildflowers which carpet certain areas of...
Petstangodiva.com

Bitterroot Ranch: A magical destination for horse lovers!

Back in 2012, on a whim I started entertaining the idea of going to a dude ranch by myself, somewhere with big open ranges and trails, where they made horses’ well-being a priority. I’m no “City Slicker” as I grew up riding and showing horses until college. I eventually found the Bitterroot Ranch in the mountains at 7,500 feet near Dubois, Wyoming, and would highly recommend it for you horseback riders out there! I even made a return trip this summer and met up with friends I made there nine years ago.
GardeningGuard Online

Magilla Perilla is fast growing and loves hot weather

Garden plants come and go with dizzying regularity, often leaving little of their life story behind. Magilla Perilla, a coleus look-alike, first hit gardens in 2002. Though we live in the information age, it’s difficult to find anything concrete about this colorful plant. Perilla Magilla, a member of the mint...
Animalsravallirepublic.com

Rafters save drowning horse in Bitterroot River

The Eickholt family likely won’t soon forget this year’s Father’s Day float down the Bitterroot River. Accompanied by their young son, Arlo, Matthew and Christina Eickholt planned a leisurely float with Matthew’s parents down from Bell Crossing. That’s exactly what it was until they noticed some splashing near shore. It...
Cedar City, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival begins this weekend

CEDAR CITY — The National Park Service will host the annual Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival beginning Friday and continuing daily through July 11. The festival highlights the amazing wildflowers that are blooming in the park’s alpine environment along the rim of the Cedar Breaks Amphitheater. The highlight of the festival will be daily Wildflower Walks, which will be available four times each day.
Tucson, AZthevailvoice.com

Flooding in the Desert?

I grew up in the DC area and it often surprises my friends when I reveal that Tucson has flooding problems. Floods in the Desert? They just don’t understand. “Desert” refers to a climate with minimal rainfall so how can we have floods? One problem is caliche, which is a naturally forming soil layer found in much of Tucson. Caliche combines calcium, primarily from rainwater, with carbon dioxide to form calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate forms a water barrier which causes poor drainage.
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Skull Detective class for youth at Bitterroot Public Library

Bitterroot Public Library’s Youth Programming includes a Skull Identification class taught by the Montana Natural History Center on Tuesday, June 29. Youth Services Librarian Annika Riley started mid-May and has a full season of programming in the works. The Skull Detectives class, for kids age 7 and up, is an outdoor adventure with a hands-on opportunity for science learning.
Corvallis, MTravallirepublic.com

Partners vital in preserving agriculture in Bitterroot for future generations

This article appeared in the Ravalli Republic’s Agriculture Magazine that was included in the Sunday, June 27th edition. The magazine featured the Western Agricultural Research Center in Corvallis. When the Western Agricultural Research Center was established in 1906 the Bitterroot Valley was an agricultural hub in Montana, feeding miners in...