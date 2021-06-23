Dragonflies and Wildflowers – Plenty Of ’em In Bitterroot
Hot weather is really bringing out the dragonflies in Western Montana. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal reported seeing one of the large ones - the Eight-spotted Skimmer (photo above), which is about 2 inches long with two large dark spots on each wing, offset by white patches. They can travel far from water sources and they like forest openings. However, even a few clouds will "ground" the dragonflies. They fly in sunshine only.kyssfm.com