Cranwell family gifts $7 million to Virginia Tech to support international students

By Amy Friedenberger
Roanoke Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southwest Virginia family has given Virginia Tech $7 million to support programs and services for international students, the university announced Wednesday. The Cranwell family’s donation — the largest the university’s student affairs has ever received — will benefit the Cranwell International Center, which is named after the family. The center responds to the specific needs of the international community, which is made up of 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries.

