Bucks respond after ESPN host calls Milwaukee a 'terrible city'

By Rose Schmidt
CBS 58
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- ESPN might have called Milwaukee a "terrible city", but the Milwaukee Bucks sure know how to respond to an insult and stand up for its home. Former NFL offensive guard Damien Woody asked commentator Stephen A. Smith's on what is his view is going to NBA Finals cities, asking "do you really want to go to Milwaukee? Is that where you want to be?"

