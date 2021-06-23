Bucks respond after ESPN host calls Milwaukee a 'terrible city'

ESPN host Jay Williams says an inaccurate tweet that came from his account Wednesday about the new Boston Celtics coach wasn’t written by him. Williams’ account had posted a tweet early Wednesday expressing excitement for the Boston Celtics’ new coach, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka, and called him the “first head coach of color for the Celtics.” The basis of that tweet was false, as the Celtics have had five coaches of color (including famous coach Doc Rivers and the NBA’s first coach of color Bill Russell). The tweet was later deleted. “As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed,” Williams tweeted. His apparent reversal didn’t let him escape some backlash, as athletes like LeBron James questioned whether “Williams” really believed his tweet to be true, the New York Post reports.