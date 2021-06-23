Open Air Artisan Market at the Pruneyard

This weekend, art fans in need of Vitamin D will be able to support local artisans in the sun at Pruneyard’s Open Air Pop-Up Artisan Market. Campbell’s monthly market has been steadily growing both in attendance and vendors since kicking off in November 2020, and now the weather is just right. Socially-distanced booths offer a variety of handcrafted wares, from jewelry to artwork and everything in between. Visitors can move and groove to live music with sets from guitarist Simon Santiago and pop-punk singer Tess Stevens, and dig in to delicious shaved ice from Kona Ice or nearby Pruneyard eateries.