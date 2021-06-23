Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell, CA

Open Air Artisan Market at the Pruneyard

By Grace Stetson
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, art fans in need of Vitamin D will be able to support local artisans in the sun at Pruneyard’s Open Air Pop-Up Artisan Market. Campbell’s monthly market has been steadily growing both in attendance and vendors since kicking off in November 2020, and now the weather is just right. Socially-distanced booths offer a variety of handcrafted wares, from jewelry to artwork and everything in between. Visitors can move and groove to live music with sets from guitarist Simon Santiago and pop-punk singer Tess Stevens, and dig in to delicious shaved ice from Kona Ice or nearby Pruneyard eateries.

activate.metroactive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbell, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Air#Shaved Ice#Artisans#Vitamin D#Pruneyard#Campbell Sat Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy