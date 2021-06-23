Kevin Hart’s Physique Is No Joke After Training With Navy SEALs

Few people were tougher on Kevin Hart after his 2017 cheating scandal than his daughter, Heaven, who is now 16. “It’s very hard to bother me, but when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why,’ and you’ve gotta have those conversations, well, now the head drops for the first time,” Hart told guest host Will Smith on the Father’s Day edition of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. “And now you’ve realized that there’s a different emotional chord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. And my daughter touched on that chord, man, you know, when me and my wife went through what we went through, and the whole cheating display, I talked with Heaven. Goddamn. Goddamn, that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake. … That was real.”