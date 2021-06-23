Hogan announces advancement of Howard Street Tunnel Project
ANNAPOLIS—Governor Larry Hogan today announced, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) and Federal Railroad Administration, that the planned Howard Street Tunnel expansion project in Baltimore has received a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) as part of the project review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Receipt of a FONSI follows the public review and comment period for the project’s environmental assessment conducted in March and April and represents final NEPA approval for the tunnel project.www.avenuenews.com