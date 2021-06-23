Gary Numan forges new electronic music path with online concert experience

Electronic dance music, or trance, has grown in popularity in the UK over recent years and has developed into one of the most popular forms of electronic dance music, particularly in the UK’s rave scene. It is highly respected in the DJ and party scene and is loved by everyone young and old alike. This music has a unique style, which some people might consider to be even better than reggae and more melodic than hardstyle but what makes this music so amazing is its seamless blend of beats which are created using a series of electronic equipment and sound modules. Although trance is a very popular form of music, it can be hard to identify the different styles and genres that are available and many DJs and party organisers are not familiar with the term ‘electronic dance music’.