Gary Numan forges new electronic music path with online concert experience

By Pooja Bale
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the late ‘70s, Gary Numan has been a pioneer of electronic and alternative music. From his work with Tubeway Army to his immense solo success, the English rocker has continuously broken barriers with the uniqueness of his voice and use of synths as the primary instrument in much of his music. On June 17, Numan treated fans to an online concert performance of his newest album, Intruder. Marrying elements of hardcore, goth and industrial music, as well as sprinkling in a few other tunes that propelled him to fame, the singer proved that he’s still got the showman qualities that made his shows 40 years ago truly spectacular.

www.dailycal.org
