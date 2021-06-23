This Celtics-Mavericks trade features Marcus Smart to Dallas

It's been a wild week for the Dallas Mavericks organization as there has been a lot of drama circulating the team. It all started when a report came out claiming that Luka Doncic and Mavericks players were upset with head coach Rick Carlisle. This report also stated that Luka didn't like the Mavericks front office and that things were beginning to go south, especially in light of his upcoming contract negotiation. Yesterday, Carlisle stepped down from his head coaching role while the team's general manager also stepped down, days prior.