Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

This Celtics-Mavericks trade features Marcus Smart to Dallas

By Skyler Carlin
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBA offseason hasn’t officially begun yet, but the Boston Celtics have been a busy team already. It all began with Danny Ainge stepping down from his executive role in the front office, only for Brad Stevens to replace him. The Celtics also traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving a void at their point guard position. Following the decision to trade Walker, Marcus Smart has been a name popping up in trade rumors.

www.nbaanalysis.net
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Mavericks#The Boston Celtics#The Dallas Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAwesb.com

Celtics Trading Kemba Walker In Blockbuster Trade Package

The Boston Celtics are trading Kemba Walker and their 2021 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package that includes Al Horford, according to ESPN. Along with Walker and the No. 16 overall pick in 2021, the Celtics also are sending a 2025 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder, sources said.
NBAYardbarker

The Perfect Plan For The Dallas Mavericks This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that is in the process of making changes. GM Donnie Nelson and Coach Rick Carlisle have already left, and it is clear that the organization is taking a different direction. The roster around Luka Doncic needs some work before it can become a contender:...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dirk Nowitzki Earns New Role With The Dallas Mavericks

It's been a wild week for the Dallas Mavericks organization as there has been a lot of drama circulating the team. It all started when a report came out claiming that Luka Doncic and Mavericks players were upset with head coach Rick Carlisle. This report also stated that Luka didn't like the Mavericks front office and that things were beginning to go south, especially in light of his upcoming contract negotiation. Yesterday, Carlisle stepped down from his head coaching role while the team's general manager also stepped down, days prior.
NBAtheScore

Report: Celtics to trade Kemba to Thunder

The Boston Celtics will trade star guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Boston will also send Oklahoma City the 16th overall pick in this year's draft plus a 2025 second-round pick.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade features Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Potential head coach candidates for Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons with the team. In those 13 seasons, Carlisle missed the playoffs only five times and won the NBA Championship in 2011. Now that the Dallas head coaching position is open, TGH will highlight some potential candidates to take over the vacancy.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Tim MacMahon on team’s Kristaps Porzingis situation

The Dallas Mavericks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the LA Clippers in seven games. Superstar Luka Doncic was incredible, but it was not enough. The loss set forth a chain reaction that has seen both general manager and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle exit the franchise after over a decade together in Dallas.
NBAJacksonville Daily Progress

AP source: Dallas Mavericks pick Jason Kidd as new head coach

DALLAS — Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
NBAPosted by
102.3 The Bull

POLL: Who Should be the Next Coach of the Dallas Mavericks?

With Rick Carlisle hitting the road and quickly finding a job with the Indiana Pacers, let’s see who our Mavs fans would like to see as their new head coach. ESPN reported earlier today that former head coach Rick Carlisle had taken a job with the Pacers, where he had served as both an assistant and head coach.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Team not pursuing Masai Ujiri or Danny Ainge

Dallas Mavericks Masai Ujiri Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks are searching for a lead executive after Donnie Nelson mutually parted ways with the team following 24 years of service. Nelson was a key figure in the organization drafting both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. There were plenty of misses during his tenure, but Nelson made a massive impact and changed the way teams scout international prospects.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 3 steps to keeping Luka Doncic in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks have gone through a series of transitional phrases these last couple of days. First it was the departure of former General Manager Donnie Nelson, then it was the resignation of Head Coach Rick Carlisle. Many fans are now wondering, where does the team come from here? And...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: 5 steps to get back on track this summer

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mark Cuban Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have fallen into complete chaos after a second straight first-round playoff exit. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson is gone after 24 years. The next day, head coach Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons. The Mavs are trying to build a title contender around Luka Doncic, but the front office turmoil has jumped to the forefront. The Athletic reported (subscription required) all the details for fans, including talk of a “shadow GM” and dysfunction across the franchise.
NBAFanSided

3 Dallas Mavericks players who won’t be back next season

With the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, here are three players that won’t be back next season. The Dallas Mavericks had two chances to close out their first-round series against the LA Clippers, but they failed to capitalize. They have a franchise player to build around in Luka Doncic, but it’s clear he’s carrying too much of an offensive load. The Mavericks front office is in turmoil and head coach Rick Carlisle resigned last week. Needless to say, changes are afoot in Dallas.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Any chance Dirk Nowitzki considers coaching opportunity?

The Dallas Mavericks appeared to be the model of stability until this week. General manager and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson parted ways with the franchise after 24 years. The next day, head coach Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons in Dallas. The two men helped architect the team’s 2011 championship team, but now, the Mavs are searching for two key pieces heading into an important offseason.