May Delinquencies Defied Calendar Effect
Black Knight has pointed out in the past that there is a temporary uptick in early mortgage delinquencies when a month ends on a Sunday, leaving less time for servicers to process last minute payments. May did not end on a Sunday this year, however the last day of the month was Memorial Day, leaving even less time to post those checks. The last time there was such a month-end double whammy in May was in 2004, and the national delinquency rate jumped 15 percent.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com