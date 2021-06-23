Cancel
May Delinquencies Defied Calendar Effect

Black Knight has pointed out in the past that there is a temporary uptick in early mortgage delinquencies when a month ends on a Sunday, leaving less time for servicers to process last minute payments. May did not end on a Sunday this year, however the last day of the month was Memorial Day, leaving even less time to post those checks. The last time there was such a month-end double whammy in May was in 2004, and the national delinquency rate jumped 15 percent.

