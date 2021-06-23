List: Where to watch fireworks, celebrate Fourth of July in Jacksonville area in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth of July is just around the corner and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Clay County

Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights will hold its Our Country Day celebration with a parade, food vendors and fireworks over the course of two days, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will take place at Keystone Beach Pary at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Entry into the beach park will require each spectator to have a wristband. Wristbands will cost $1 each and are available at City Hall and My Brand. Wristbands can be purchased at the Street Dance on Saturday, June 26 and July 4 from 5 p.m.-until the fireworks begin. For a full schedule of events and more information, click here.

Orange Park

The Town of Orange Park is hosting a 4th of July Parade on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 10 a.m. Residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their yards and porches with patriotic spirit!

The parade will leave from Orange Park Junior High School and travel on Gano Avenue. Participants disband at Grove Park Elementary School. For more information, visit the Town of Orange Park’s website.

For those who regularly attend Fourth of July events at Moosehaven, the community said on its website that its 2021 American Pride 4th of July has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Duval County

Jacksonville

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the city of Jacksonville launched fireworks from multiple locations. That tradition will continue this year, as fireworks will be launched from:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

The downtown Jacksonville location will offer extra amenities including a family fun zone, food trucks, bars, and a concert at the Riverfront Plaza.

Fireworks at each location will be launched Sunday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family and spend the evening celebrating America’s birthday with fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

The fireworks will be launched from the Pier Parking Lot, so the Pier Parking Lot will be closed to the public.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

There will be an array of activities in downtown Fernandina Beach on Sunday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be live music, food and a fireworks display. For more information on the patriotic celebrations, click here.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

“Fireworks Over The Matanzas,” a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., including a performance by The All-Star Orchestra. Road closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be no satellite parking or shuttle service this year. For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Lake City

The Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Independence Day Festival & Fireworks on Saturday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will take place at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds and the fireworks will be launched at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

St. Marys

As part of its 2021 Independence Day festival, St. Marys will hold a fireworks display over the St. Marys River Saturday, July 3 at dusk. Other activities throughout the day include a 5K and 10K run, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment throughout the day and a blood drive. For more information and a schedule of the day’s events, visit the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys website.

Glynn County

Brunswick

A free fireworks show will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the heart of Historic Downtown Brunswick as part of a two-day Fourth of July celebration. The fireworks over the waters of the East River and Oglethorpe Bay start Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. and last 30 minutes. For more information about two days of festivities, which include free games and free watermelon, click here.

Jekyll Island

Beachfront fireworks will take place Thursday, July 4 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Ideal viewing locations include Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park. For more information, click here.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Thursday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Pier as part of the the St. Simons Island Annual Sunshine Festival, which is a three-day event. For more information on the Sunshine Festival and the fireworks, visit goldenisles.com.

