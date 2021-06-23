Cancel
MLB

Brewers Corbin Burnes bobblehead released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE - Bring the heat! FOCO on Wednesday, June 23 released a Corbin Burnes On Fire bobblehead. Burnes is a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. The bobblehead shows Burnes wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, throwing a flaming ball. This item is limited to 221 pieces and costs...

MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 71 thread: Corbin Burnes vs Antonio Senzatela

Of the two faces that the 2021 Rockies have, the home face is by far the most fun. The Colorado Rockies comfortably defeated the Milwaukee Brewers last night 7-3 for their fourth win in a row, fresh off sweeping the San Deigo Padres in three games. The Rockies are 10 games over .500 at Coors Field with a record of 24-14 (tied for the best home mark in the NL) but due to their atrocious play on the road they have a total record of 29-41 and are 4th in the NL West. Tonight the Rockies aim for their fifth win in a row, all of which have been at home.
MLBCBS Sports

Milwaukee Brewers

Cousins had his contract selected by the Brewers on Monday. The right-hander will join the Brewers for his first taste of major-league action after receiving a promotion to Triple-A Nashville in late May. Cousins began the season at Double-A Biloxi and has a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings between the two minor-league levels. Zach Godley was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Get Your Tickets Now For the Cody Bellinger MVP Bobblehead Game

The Dodgers giveaways are in full swing now that fans are able to return to the stadium at full capacity. The first one was a Justin Turner bobblehead, and those will always be highly sought after by fans. Dodgers fans won’t want to miss the next bobblehead night next Thursday...
NBAchicitysports.com

New Zach LaVine City Connect bobblehead from FOCO

With Nike adding new City Connect jerseys for MLB and NBA, it’s allowed the city of Chicago to be displayed on jerseys for the Bulls, White Sox and Cubs. Already we have shown you a few bobbleheads for the White Sox with Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada in their City Connect jerseys, and now our friends at Forever Collectibles are at it again.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Troy Stokes: Acquired by Brewers

Stokes was sent from the Pirates to the Brewers along with Jandel Gustave on Friday, with Samuel Escudero heading the other way. The 25-year-old outfielder made his major-league debut in May and appeared in eight games, but he failed to do much at the plate, going 2-for-18. He'll head to Triple-A Nashville to serve as organizational depth for now.
MLBMLB

'In a long game': Brewers giving Burnes rest

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers have a plan for their starting pitchers, and they’re sticking to it. Rather than follow Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff with the third member of Milwaukee’s Big Three, Corbin Burnes, on what for decades has been considered “regular” rest in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs at American Family Field, the Brewers will hold Burnes until Thursday in Pittsburgh.
NBAmilwaukeerecord.com

Please enjoy this new bobblehead of a fierce Giannis and a fierce deer

Got Bucks Lust? We love our Milwaukee Bucks! Yes, the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re so excited, in fact, that we’re compelled to share pictures of a new Giannis bobblehead in which the fierce-looking Bucks superstar is almost petting a fierce-looking deer. BEHOLD:
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Brewers say Burnes won't start vs. Cubs

It looked like the Cubs would face Milwaukee's three best starting pitchers in this series, with Freddy Peralta throwing Monday, Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday and Corbin Burnes on Wednesday. But rather than throw Burnes on four days rest, Brewers manager Craig Counsell is planning to give him an extra day.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Knocked out in first

Martin (0-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning, picking up the loss to the Padres on Friday. Martin gave up back-to-back home runs to open the game and later hit a batter among the seven batters faced. He's given up 23 hits (five HR), 19 runs and 14 walks over 16 innings, which has manager Torey Lovullo re-thinking the decision to put him in the rotation. "We'll sit down and have some conversations as a staff and figure out the best thing moving forward for him and the rest of the group," the manager said when asked if the club will reconsider Martin's spot in the rotation, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. If a change is made, Riley Smith, who provided 3.2 innings of relief Friday, could get the call next Wednesday at St. Louis.
MLBESPN

Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

PITTSBURGH -- — Corbin Burnes challenged the Pittsburgh Pirates early, knowing that Milwaukee's overworked bullpen needed him to work efficiently. The Brewers ace went beyond the seventh inning for the first time in the majors, and the Brewers matched their longest winning streak in seven years by beating Pittsburgh 7-2 Thursday night.
NBAchatsports.com

'Suns in 4' guy Nick McKellar's fame extends to bobblehead

The viral video of him defending himself, then punching an unruly Denver Nuggets fan and topping it all off with a "Suns in 4" comment while holding up four fingers at Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals turned Phoenix Suns fan Nick McKellar into an instant celebrity. From the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers slug their way into Pittsburgh for 4-game set

The Milwaukee Brewers come bopping into Pittsburgh on quite a roll for a four-game set against the Pirates starting Thursday. The Brewers have won eight consecutive games. On Wednesday, they completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs with a wild 15-7 win when they fell behind 7-0 in the first inning, then staged a humongous comeback.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Giants-Dodgers features contentious bobblehead night design

In June 2019, Max Muncy and Madison Bumgarner had an infamous exchange on the field after a Muncy homer, which was punctuated by Muncy telling the Giants pitcher, "If you don't want to watch me watch the ball, you can go in the ocean and get it." The Dodgers have since made sure to bring up the exchange at every opportunity. Last February, they announced they'd be rolling out Muncy bobbleheads in March 2020 that clearly represented the Dodgers slugger during his argument with Bumgarner.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Series preview: Pirates welcome fans at full capacity vs. Brewers

Radio: KDKA-AM Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball. The Pirates are looking to bounce back and get some revenge against their NL Central Rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:. Projected Starters. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST. Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.53 ERA) vs....