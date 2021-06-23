ExclusiveNicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Weighs In on Costar Angelina’s Marriage to Husband Chris: ‘They’re Not Happy’

Did Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, call it quits? “It’s always a roller-coaster with them and you’re going to see it on the show,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively tells In Touch.

“Like, are they together? Are they not together? I feel like that’s just a daily thing with them,” the longtime MTV personality, 33, adds. “I feel like they should just do whatever makes them happy. And as of right now, I feel like they’re not happy.”

Speaking exclusively with In Touch earlier in June, Angelina gave a cryptic update on where her marriage with Chris, 42, stands. The Staten Island native, who said “I do” in November 2019, revealed she and Chris take things “day by day.”

“A lot of things have [gone] down in our relationship,” Angelina explained. “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … it’s a lot.”

Although she and Chris are admittedly going through tough times, Angelina is proud of their growth. “One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” the Couples Therapy alum detailed. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s–t hits the fan.”

Split speculation surrounding the reality TV pair began in January 2020 after fans noticed Angelina and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram. Moreover, it appeared as though Angelina removed Chris’ surname from all of her accounts.

“She didn’t delete it on purpose,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened. “There’s nothing to announce right now [in regard to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”

Angelina’s Instagram and Twitter accounts now read Angelina Marie Larangeira.

“Angelina and Chris are staying private,” the insider said. “They’re telling friends ‘everything is good’ and ‘there’s nothing to worry about.’ If anything did happen or if the rumors about them splitting are true, it would be revealed on Jersey Shore.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.