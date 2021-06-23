Cancel
Real Estate

Mortgage Applications on the Rise Again Despite Rising Rates

By by: Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 11 days ago

Mortgage applications increased for the second week on a seasonally adjusted basis even as interest rates rose. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said its Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 2.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis during the week ended June 18, and was 1 percent higher before adjustment.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
