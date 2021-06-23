Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Series Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character — Watch Trailer
The odds of Tom Hanks making a cameo in Disney+’s Turner & Hooch series just got extremely slim. The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for its upcoming sequel series, which serves as a follow-up to the 1989 film starring Hanks as a detective who unexpectedly adopts the titular canine. In the series, Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) plays Scott Turner, the son of Hanks’ original character… who is revealed to have died in the trailer above.tvline.com