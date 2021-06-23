Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Series Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character — Watch Trailer

"Everything I cared about in life started with a dog." Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for the new Turner & Hooch update, a streaming series arriving on Disney+ in July. Based on the original 1989 comedy classic with Tom Hanks, this Turner & Hooch series also acts a sequel, continuing the story with Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of (the original) Det. Scott Turner. A young detective for the US Marshals solves crimes with the help of an oversized French Mastiff pooch. Turner & Hooch is a fun Disney+ series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. This also stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Macguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. This copies almost everything from the original film, which doesn't make it that refreshing, but then again who doesn't love a story about a big ol' dog messing with the life of an up-tight detective? Slobber on.