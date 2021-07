Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT averaged 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 4.3 percent from last week. It's the lowest number for NXT since March 17, which was when it was still airing on Wednesdays head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. However, it was only slightly behind the numbers of two and three weeks ago and marks the seventh straight week the show has done between 665,000 and 700,000 viewers.