Dan Fogelberg’s ‘Souvenirs’ — A Keepsake That Was Part of the Plan

Even at the outset, Dan Fogelberg seemed to have everything going for him: tremendous talent, an exceptional stockpile of songs, an unassuming approach and a host of famous friends on whom he could readily rely. That was borne out by the fact that with only his second album, Souvenirs, he was able to establish himself quickly as a singer/songwriter possessing both promise and proficiency. His music was appealing on several levels, given that it shared a sound that positioned him within the Southern California musical mainstream and a place of prominence that he enjoyed alongside the Eagles, America, Jackson Browne, Poco, the Flying Burrito Brothers and other outfits that shared a similar sensibility. In that regard, he also appealed to the masses, with songs that were suggestive yet spare, intimate and yet accessible, all at the same time.