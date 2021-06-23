The Two R&B Albums Are Celebrating 40 Years This Weekend!

Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their mega-hit self-titled album on September 10th. A plethora of releases will be available, the centerpiece being the complete 12 track album completely remastered. Featuring classics like "Enter Sandman," "Sad But True," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album is still the highest-selling album in history during the Neilson Soundscan era. Vinyl collectors can get the standard release or a mega-box set containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). Check them out below, along with details on a special release for charity.