Tencent has bought a majority stake in German developer Yager

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Canadian Patent No. 3,034,837, prepared and prosecuted by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, one of the United States leading intellectual property law firms, has been granted to ProStar®. The patent is a pioneer patent and directed to mobile devices used for the data collection processes that capture information about utility assets, create data records, and transmit the information to the cloud from the mobile device. The patented device and method provide critical utility asset data in a more timely and efficient manner which helps to prevent damages to utilities and the environment during infrastructure construction, repair, and groundbreaking activities.