Children like Adam and Nastashia are already scarred from the trauma of a troubled upbringing and being placed in care, but Brexit has placed another new terrifying burden on them. Even though both were born in Britain, and are currently living in care there, because their birth parents were EU nationals, Adam and Nastashia risk becoming undocumented and losing their residency rights as a result of Britain's withdrawal from the 27-nation bloc. And that means they may even face the threat of removal once they turn 18. "They will not have the right to access free medical care, work, claim benefits, rent a home, learn to drive and hold a bank account," Marianne Lagrue, policy manager at the Coram Children's Legal Centre charity, told AFP.