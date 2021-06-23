Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder Creek, CA

Wolf Jett Livestream From Art Boutiki

By Mike Huguenor
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 2020, Boulder Creek dwelling folk-rockers Wolf Jett were just about to record their first full length when the pandemic hit. No longer able to travel to the recording studio, they built their own in their house up in the Santa Cruz mountains. Then, in August, the CZU lightning complex burned the whole thing down. The story is memorialized in the band’s cathartic & Seger-like single, “Garden of Pain,” complete with a video shot on location in the remains of the drummer’s former bedroom—a song the band is sure to rip through during their free livestream from Art Boutiki this Saturday.

activate.metroactive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Boulder Creek, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy