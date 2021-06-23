Wolf Jett Livestream From Art Boutiki

In early 2020, Boulder Creek dwelling folk-rockers Wolf Jett were just about to record their first full length when the pandemic hit. No longer able to travel to the recording studio, they built their own in their house up in the Santa Cruz mountains. Then, in August, the CZU lightning complex burned the whole thing down. The story is memorialized in the band’s cathartic & Seger-like single, “Garden of Pain,” complete with a video shot on location in the remains of the drummer’s former bedroom—a song the band is sure to rip through during their free livestream from Art Boutiki this Saturday.