Police Blotter

JUNE 19: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 1700 BLOCK OF OLD EASTERN AVENUE 21221. At 8:31 p.m., the victim was assaulted by the suspect with a blunt object. The suspect was arrested. JUNE 19: ROBBERY, 700 BLOCK OF MIDDLE RIVER ROAD 21220. June 19, 2021 7:00 AM. Sometime between 7 and 8:10...

Vallecito, CAPine Tree

Murder Investigation Leads to Arrest on Camp 9 Road

Vallecito CA…On July 1, 2021, at about 3:10 AM the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased male who had been located in an area which was accessed from Camp 9 Road in Vallecito, California. Patrol Deputies secured the scene and requested the Detective Division to respond to continue the investigation.
Philadelphia, MSNeshoba Democrat

Police arrest man in relation to beauty bar break-ins

A Philadelphia man has been charged in connection with a pair of break-ins reported at a Beacon Street beauty salon in June. John Gray, 38, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged on June 28 with two counts of commercial burglary. Philadelphia Police Det. Bobby Pattillo said the break-ins occurred at...
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Two charged in multiple area burglaries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives in Monongalia County have made two arrests in connection with multiple break-ins in the area. Jeremy Hunter, 24, and Tristen Harvey, 24, have each been charged with three counts of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy. The investigation began when detectives noticed a trend...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspects

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from Walmart. Police say the incident occurred yesterday, July 1, at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue. According to a Facebook post, the suspects (pictured above) stole $400 worth of items. Anyone who recognizes the...
Walnut Creek, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Two arrested, teen wanted in killing of Vallejo man

WALNUT CREEK — Police have announced that they’ve arrested a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old in connection with the recent killing of a Vallejo resident here, and that a warrant has been issued for a third suspect whose whereabouts are unknown. Walnut Creek police arrested a 17-year-old boy,...
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Teen’s Stolen Bicycle

LOOMIS (CBS13) – Sheriff deputies in Placer County recently recovered a teenager’s stolen bicycle and returned it to him, good as new. On June 25, deputies responded to a Taco Bell after a 13-year-old reported someone stole his $700 bicycle after he parked it outside the restaurant. Nicholas told deputies he saw a man riding it into a nearby field. Deputies searched the area and say they found 21-year old David Craig of Auburn climbing over the King Road overpass fence covered in weeds. Craig was arrested for three outstanding Placer County warrants, but at the time deputies were not able to connect him to the bike theft until they obtained surveillance video from Taco Bell. He was later arrested on charges of petty theft. The deputies felt bad for the teen, so a couple of days later, they went back out to look for his bike, and after several hours, found it hidden in thick bushes. Not only did they return it to Nicholas, but they fixed its broken chain too.
Animalswhdh.com

Man found guilty of stabbing 16 cats in ‘savage’ attacks

(CNN) — A British man has been found guilty of a spate of “savage” stabbing attacks on 16 pet cats in the coastal city of Brighton, southern England, Sussex Police has confirmed. Steve Bouquet, a 54-year-old security guard, attacked the pet cats over a nine-month period near his home address,...
Public Safetywiartonecho.com

Police Briefs

A resident of Vaughan will have to answer to a Stunt Driving charge after he was charged by Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) last week. On Friday, June 18, 2021, a Huron OPP officer was patrolling eastbound on Amberley Road when he observed a sport utility vehicle travelling westbound at a high rate of speed. A RADAR device was utilized and the speed of the vehicle was measured at a rate of speed in excess of 50 km/h over the posted 80 km/h posted speed limit.
Oakland, MDWVNews

Three arrested during traffic stop

OAKLAND — Three Garrett County residents were arrested during a traffic stop near Oakland on June 29. According to a press release from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Paul Friend Road at about 10:30 a.m. A Garrett County Sheriff’s Office...
Dundalk, MDavenuenews.com

Citations issued in Merritt Boulevard crash on Tuesday (copy)

DUNDALK — Videos of the aftermath of a crash on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk made waves on social media on Tuesday night. Police issued one woman two traffic citations in the incident, in which a Nissan Altima reportedly struck a black Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Merritt and Moorgate Road. Videos posted online showed a group of women in swimwear following the crash and yielded hundreds of comments.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Woman sent to prison for role in 2019 home invasion in Raisin Township

ADRIAN — A woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a violent home invasion in 2019 was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison this week. Because she has already served more than 800 days in jail since being arrested in April 2019, Jamie Tia-Marie Wright, 29, of Clinton will be eligible for release on parole in a little more than nine months. Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver stuck to the Cobbs agreement in Rochowiak’s plea agreement that her minimum sentence be no more than three years, though he acknowledged that was less than the minimum calculated in the sentencing guidelines, which called for a minimum sentence between 38 and 76 months.