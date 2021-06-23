Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her

Look, I understand that not everyone is as big of a soccer fan as I am (I, uh, even got married in a soccer stadium), but even the most casual of fans in the United States should be familiar with the exploits of our women’s national team. From Brandi Chastain’s thrilling penalty to win the 1999 World Cup and her infamous sports bra-baring celebration to Carli Lloyd scoring a hat trick to help win the tournament for the USWNT in 2015, the four-time world champions are the standard-bearers for the sport around the world.