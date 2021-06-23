Cancel
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her

 9 days ago

Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for pay equity and the Black Lives Matter movement. "I see patriotism as constantly demanding better of ourselves," she says. Originally broadcast Nov. 9, 2020.

Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Net Worth: Star's Millions Didn't Come From US Soccer Salary

Megan Rapinoe has an estimated net worth of $3 million. The star soccer player has various endorsement deals, including Nike. Megan Rapinoe, one of the best-known players in women's soccer, was recently announced as one of the celebrities Victoria's Secret has hired in its rebrand attempt. Here's how she made her fortune before joining the lingerie giant.
Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe included on United States' Olympic roster

A familiar cast of characters will make up the 18-player roster the United States women's national soccer team will send to the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next month. Carli Lloyd, who at 39 years old will become the U.S.'s oldest women's soccer Olympian ever, and Tobin Heath are headed to the competition for the fourth time, while the roster features 11 total players who also made the trip to Brazil in 2016. Lloyd, the two-time FIFA Player of the Year, scored the winning goals for the U.S. in the gold-medal games at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
OL Reign stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle named to USWNT Olympic roster

OL Reign will be well represented at the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. U.S. Women’s national team coach – and former Reign leader – Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday that forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle are among his 18-player squad. This is the third Olympic appearance for Rapinoe and first for Lavelle.
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
U.S. Soccer continues to clash with USWNT after new equal pay documentary airs

U.S. Soccer and the United States women's national team continued to clash on Thursday after the governing body accused a lawyer working for the squad in their equal pay lawsuit of showing "a concerning level of dishonesty" presenting "a misleading and inaccurate account of the facts" in a new documentary about the team's legal battle.
LFG: Equal Pay for Equal Play

Look, I understand that not everyone is as big of a soccer fan as I am (I, uh, even got married in a soccer stadium), but even the most casual of fans in the United States should be familiar with the exploits of our women’s national team. From Brandi Chastain’s thrilling penalty to win the 1999 World Cup and her infamous sports bra-baring celebration to Carli Lloyd scoring a hat trick to help win the tournament for the USWNT in 2015, the four-time world champions are the standard-bearers for the sport around the world.
Inside the fight for pay equality with Megan Rapinoe in the HBO Max documentary 'LFG'

Jessica McDonald was driving her 9-year-old around this week when he suddenly started speaking passionately about his feminist beliefs. "Mommy," her son Jeremiah said from the back of the Chevy Tahoe, "it's really unfair that you and Megan Rapinoe have more trophies and more medals than the men and they still get more money than you. You should be getting paid more than the boys."
The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Struggle For Equal Pay Featured In New 'LFG' Documentary

As the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team clinched a victory in the 2019 World Cup, fans erupted in an unexpected chant: "Equal pay. Equal pay. Equal pay." With four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, the USWNT is one of the most accomplished and successful teams in the history of international sports. But despite its overwhelming dominance, the team is paid considerably less than the men's national team. Per regular season game, players on the women's team earn 89 cents to their male counterparts' dollar, and the men make almost double in bonuses for World Cup appearances.
How to Watch LFG, the National Women’s Soccer Team’s fight for equal pay

LFG, the documentary following the U.S. National Women’s Soccer team’s road to permanent social and political change, is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Watch as Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and others of course, dribble their way through the legal system—wielding a gender discrimination lawsuit for the ages. Historically, women have been paid less than men for fulfilling the same job; sports are no exception. This documentary film shows us the women’s soccer team’s historic fight for Equal Pay, and its title, LFG, could not be more fitting.
Preston: Fire Chelsea Wolfe. Don't cancel Megan Rapinoe.

Chelsea Wolfe, a BMX Freestyle Rider, is scheduled to head to the Tokyo Olympics, qualifying as an alternate. However, just last year in a Facebook post, she said, “My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium.” You simply can’t represent a nation on the international stage, that you calculatedly want to disparage and insult, particularly when that is your stated motive to compete.
Tokyo 2020: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe make U.S. soccer roster

June 23 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team will include many familiar faces at the Summer Games, with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan among those named to the roster, coach Vlatko Andonovski said Wednesday. The Tokyo 2020 roster includes 17 players from the team that won the 2019...
Countdown to Tokyo: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are the power couple when it comes to professional sports and while they understand their elevated place in sports, they like to reflect together on the couch at home. The two enjoy looking back at each other's great moments and...
Should Trans Girls Be Allowed To Play Girls' Sports?

This year in 2021 alone, over 20 states have introduced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports in middle and high school--some bans even apply to elementary school and college. These bills are controversial and sparking debate. So in this video from Above the Noise, we are asking, what’s the debate about trans girls in sports all about?
This week in The Ladies Room: Megan Rapinoe

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast. Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world and beyond, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes. In our latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and...
Megan Rapinoe Will 'Never Not Be Shocked' by Decision in Equal Pay Lawsuit as LFG Doc Released

Megan Rapinoe is still reeling from the summary judgment that struck down part of the U.S. women's national soccer team's equal pay lawsuit. The two-time World Cup champion, who was just named to the team's Tokyo Olympics roster, spoke to PEOPLE at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the HBO Max documentary LFG, streaming Thursday. The doc follows the team's equal pay lawsuit and the crushing blow in May 2020 when a judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Soccer Federation on the most consequential aspects of the lawsuit.