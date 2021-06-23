Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony involving 15-year-old in Cuyahoga County

 9 days ago

(Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

Jared Drake Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges in Cuyahoga County of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering of children, which qualify as a fourth-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, respectively.

According to 3News, the 34-year-old former teenage Nickelodeon star of "Drake and Josh" fame "found his way" to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and will now have to answer for an incident that police say took place in December 2017, when the singer-songwriter played a show at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland.

Court documents show that the victim, who was 15 years old at the time, accused Bell of inappropriate conduct inside the club, but authorities have yet to release additional details. They have, however, stated that Bell, who was 31, had been sending inappropriate messages to the victim months prior to the concert.

“If you plead guilty, that is an admission that you did commit these crimes,” Judge Timothy McCormick told Bell via his Zoom hearing on Wednesday, per FOX8.

Shortly after the charges were filed against Bell on June 5, CBS News reported that the victim was Canadian and first filed a report with local police in October 2018, after which they forwarded the case to police in Cleveland.

"That investigation revealed that the 15-year-old victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017," Tyler Sinclair, a Public Information Officer for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, told CBS. "While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim."

Prior to his arrest, Bell had most recently visited Ohio for a concert at The Outpost in Kent on May 19.

Bell also sometimes goes by Drake "Campana" — the Spanish word for Bell — after an apparent rebrand focusing on Spanish-language music in the wake of allegations that Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

Bell was also known for acting in "The Amanda Show," another popular Nickelodeon program that ran from 1999 until 2002. "Drake and Josh," meanwhile, was on the air between 2004 and 2007.

Cleveland, OH
