In a letter to the Blacksburg Town Council, Town Clerk Donna Boone-Caldwell announced she would be retiring on August 1 after 41 years of service. Boone-Caldwell said the decision was not an easy one to make, but the timing is right. “I have enjoyed a wonderful career and I’m grateful for the professional opportunities the Town has provided me, in addition to the many friendships that I have been blessed with over the years.”