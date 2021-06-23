Cancel
Brilliant Jos Buttler leads England to comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

By Scyld Berry, David Cosgrove
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile New Zealand were winning the World Test Championship, in a miraculous example of how to maximise scant resources, England were steamrolling Sri Lanka by eight wickets. It made a minor historical nicety that a Test match and a T20 international overlapped. When Ross Taylor clipped the winning boundary at Southampton, in a moment befitting one of the sport’s finest ambassadors, the first over had already been delivered at Sophia Gardens.

