Brilliant Jos Buttler leads England to comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka
While New Zealand were winning the World Test Championship, in a miraculous example of how to maximise scant resources, England were steamrolling Sri Lanka by eight wickets. It made a minor historical nicety that a Test match and a T20 international overlapped. When Ross Taylor clipped the winning boundary at Southampton, in a moment befitting one of the sport’s finest ambassadors, the first over had already been delivered at Sophia Gardens.www.telegraph.co.uk