Brilliant Jos Buttler leads England to comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

As England eased past Sri Lanka in their opening T20 encounter on Wednesday night they seemed to have an embarrassment of riches, but there was a time as the teams met again 24 hours later that they flirted with just plain embarrassment. Having restricted Sri Lanka to the meagre total of 111 they turned a procession into a problem with the loss of four early wickets, but a partnership of 53 between Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone settled their nerves and, after their target was trimmed to 103 because of a brief rain delay, they won by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.