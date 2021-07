Oh, what a day…and it wasn’t spent in San Francisco. How My Day In San Francisco Turned Into A Day In Los Angeles. First, a very warm thank you to all of you who weighed in on what I should do during my layover in SFO. While the path of least resistance would have been to simply lounge hop or get a room at an airport hotel, we really liked the suggestion of reader to get some tacos at La Corneta followed by a walk through Glen Park. It does indeed look like a treasure.