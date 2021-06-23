Cancel
Supreme Court Votes 9-0 to Keep Existing Fourth Amendment Protections Against Blanket Right of Warrantless Police Entry

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC…The US Supreme Court upheld the current Fourth Amendment protections and refused to expand the scope of police rights to enter a home without a warrant. Under the Fourth Amendment pursuit of a fleeing misdemeanor suspect does not always or categorically qualify as an exigent circumstance justifying a warrantless entry into a home. Justice Kagan delivered the opinion of the Court in Arthur Gregory Lange vs California. Click on the the following link or image of the current US Supreme Court for a full PDF on the caet and Justice Kagan’s opinion. 20-18_cb7d.

The Supreme Court's Pipeline Decision Shows DC Still Has Adults In The Room

On Wednesday, June 29, the United States Supreme Court handed down one of its most important decisions in years. In the case of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC v. New Jersey, et al., by a narrow 5-4 margin, the Court affirmed the right of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC (PennEast LLC), a private company, to take by eminent domain certain lands in which the State of New Jersey claimed it had an interest in order for that company to build a natural gas pipeline. In so holding, the Court brushed aside New Jersey’s claim that such a taking violates the 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision.
Supreme Court Turns Away Florist Who Refused Same-Sex Wedding Job

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed...
The court and the vote: The Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued two significant rulings on the sanctity and openness of our democratic republic, doing so along ideological lines, with the conservative 6-3 majority twice prevailing. It got one decision very wrong and one just right. First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim...
Barrett moves Supreme Court to the right, but cautiously

Justice Amy Coney Barrett moved the Supreme Court’s center of gravity further to the right this term, but not as quickly or dramatically as her supporters had hoped or her detractors feared. Whether that reflects a rookie justice’s first-term caution or a more-ingrained inclination to moderation and small steps will...
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear Arlene’s Flowers appeal

WASHINGTON, DC-The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a Richland florist who refused service a same-sex marriage on religious grounds. Arlene’s Flowers owner, Barronelle Stutzman, was seeking an appeal of a Washington State Supreme Court decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws. Alliance Defending Freedom General Counsel...
US Supreme Court declines case from Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding. The justices today left in place a decision that she broke Washington state’s anti-discrimination laws. Those laws say that businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples.
Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
Supreme Court won't hear case of Christian florist who refused to provide flowers for gay wedding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let stand a victory for a same-sex couple who were told by a Christian florist that she would not provide flowers for their wedding. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, leaving in place a a 2019 decision by the Washington Supreme Court against florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers.
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear ‘War Dogs’ Defamation Case

(CN) — The son of a former Albanian president who says he was defamed in a book that was later adapted into the 2016 film “War Dogs” was turned away by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. The high court rejected Shkëlzen Berisha’s petition for review of his defamation complaint...
Supreme Court Ends Term with Two 6-3 Splits Along Familiar Lines

The Supreme Court issued its final two decisions in argued cases for the October 2020 term. Both decisions produced 6-3 splits along ideological lines, as most observers expected. First up was Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee concerning Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Justice Alito wrote for the Court's...
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer mum on his future

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Justice Stephen Breyer, the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, remained mum about his future on Thursday after it issued the final two rulings of a nine-month term during which some liberal activists had urged him to retire. Breyer, 82, has served on the court for...
Thomas M. Boyd column: Supreme Court ruling clarifies 'standing'

— Justice Brett Kavanaugh, TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. The United States is the most litigious society on the planet: in part because Congress — and the states — have authorized a wide range of class and private rights of action, both uniquely incentivized by contingent fees; in part because judges generally are unwilling to call frivolous lawsuits what they are; and in part because social media, in combination with an aggressive trial bar, has been weaponized to help coerce settlements.