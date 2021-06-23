Supreme Court Votes 9-0 to Keep Existing Fourth Amendment Protections Against Blanket Right of Warrantless Police Entry
Washington, DC…The US Supreme Court upheld the current Fourth Amendment protections and refused to expand the scope of police rights to enter a home without a warrant. Under the Fourth Amendment pursuit of a fleeing misdemeanor suspect does not always or categorically qualify as an exigent circumstance justifying a warrantless entry into a home. Justice Kagan delivered the opinion of the Court in Arthur Gregory Lange vs California. Click on the the following link or image of the current US Supreme Court for a full PDF on the caet and Justice Kagan’s opinion. 20-18_cb7d.thepinetree.net