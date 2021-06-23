Cancel
Daily Deals (6-23-2021)

By Brad Linder
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android-powered smartphone/mobile device that sold for $1400 when it launched last fall, despite having somewhat dated specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But now Microsoft is selling the Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $650 (or you can pay an extra $50 for a 256GB model).

ElectronicsAndroid Central

Walmart's super cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K alternative is now on sale

Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase. The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25. Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone. Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is...
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get Xiaomi 20L Backpack for $23 (Retail Price $45)

Xiaomi 20L Backpack which generally retails for $45 is now available at a discounted price of $22.99 only at Banggood. Xiaomi 20L Backpack is known for its aesthetic design and superior quality. Made with 100% polyester microfibre, the backpack is lightweight and durable and the level 4 water-repellent fabric makes it ideal for your rainy adventures.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to sideload Android apps onto an Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablets are popular for many reasons: how seamlessly they sync with Amazon services, the variety of tablet options, or their very competitive pricing compared to other excellent Android tablets. However, one consistent issue with Fire tablets is app availability. Even though they technically run Android, they're missing access to many apps and features found on competing tablets. The Amazon Appstore has some great options, but plenty of Google Play Store apps can't be added easily. That's where knowing how to sideload Android apps onto an Amazon Fire tablet can be beneficial.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
Computersxda-developers

Get a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for up to $150 off today

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s mid-range laptop series, intended as excellent productivity machines with good performance and prices that won’t break the bank. Earlier this month, the model with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage dropped to $699.99, a savings of $200 from the original price. Best Buy has now discounted several versions of the Surface Laptop Go, which are available for $101-150 below the usual prices.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

SteelSeries' best gaming headset for PS5 is now on offer

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P - the best wireless headset for PS5 and PS4 according to Digital Foundry - has now been reduced by a little over £25. The Arctis 7P has dropped from its regular price of £159.99 to £133.32 at Amazon UK. It's another slightly peculiar discount that follows the price cut on the Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion Card just yesterday.
ElectronicsLiliputing

Lilbits: Windows 11 on handhelds, Fitbit’s ring, and OS X 10.7 and 10.8 are now free to download

When software updates roll out for Windows, Android, iOS, or macOS these days, you’re probably used to getting it for free. But once upon a time companies used to charge for those sorts of updates. In fact, Apple didn’t start offering free updates to Mac users until OS X 10.9 Mavericks was released in 2013. Prior to that, the company used to charge users a fee to upgrade.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Best audio PC in 2021: Digital Audio Workstations and audiophile machines

The best audio PCs boast more than sheer power to run Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) software. As essential tools for music producers and musicians, these computers can be rather demanding when it comes to specs. So it’s true that every audio PCs has to have enough power to run DAW software like Image-Line FL Studio, PreSonus Studio One and Cubase without a hitch - no matter how many tracks you're working on.
ElectronicsTechRadar

How to Use Your Amazon Alexa as a medical alert system

Sometimes in an emergency, you just can’t reach your phone. That’s why using Alexa and setting up the smart assistant to trigger life alerts is useful for fall detection. When you adjust your settings, you can make it so that all you need to do is shout “Alexa, ask my buddy to send help” to communicate to your emergency contacts that you need urgent attention. In this article we'll be covering how to use your Amazon Alexa as a medical alert system.
Softwareomahanews.net

Microsoft to introduce Dynamic Refresh Rate for Windows 11

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): With the newly launched Windows 11 just around, dynamic refresh rate or DRR has finally been introduced by Microsoft and it should help improve battery life on laptops. Higher refresh rate display smartphones have had software-enabled dynamic refresh rate capabilities for a while now as...
Cell PhonesLiliputing

People keeping installing Windows 11 on smartphones

If you can run Windows 11 on the 6-year-old Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, it should come as no surprise that the operating system can run on newer phones as well. Microsoft released the first Windows 11 preview build to the public this week, and folks have been busy testing the operating system on all sorts of laptops, desktops, and tablets. And since the operating system supports both x86 and ARM processors, some folks have also been installing Windows 11 on other phones with more recent hardware.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Review: Forget the Chromecast, Walmart's Onn Android TV is cheaper and just as good

While smartphones regularly threaten to get more expensive every year, somehow the market for set-top boxes and HDMI dongles is dropping to seemingly impossible lows. When we were introduced to the Chromecast with Google TV last year, with 4K HDR support and the full capabilities of Android TV, it felt like a $50 gadget would be the best we could ask for. As it turns out, a new contender with similar specs and an even lower price has come from an unlikely source: Walmart... And it's pretty damn good.
Computersidownloadblog.com

The best stands for your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro

Keeping your work space tidy is important. There are a variety of ways to do this, and it all comes down to the devices you have in front of you. And how you want it all to look, of course. So this week we’re looking at some great stands for your MacBook Air and/or MacBook Pro.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Newegg Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off laptops, headphones, gaming peripherals and more

Happy Independence Day weekend, everyone! Newegg has joined the festivities with huge savings on laptops, gaming accessories, smartphones, headphones and so much more. This comes as even better news to those who missed out on one of the best Prime Day sales ever. Normally, we would be recommending you wait until Black Friday for discounts this good, but it turns out retailers have just been waiting patiently for the 4th of July weekend — Best Buy and Walmart are holding sales of their very own.