Daily Deals (6-23-2021)
Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android-powered smartphone/mobile device that sold for $1400 when it launched last fall, despite having somewhat dated specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But now Microsoft is selling the Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $650 (or you can pay an extra $50 for a 256GB model).liliputing.com