3 easy recipes that make the most of your strawberry bounty

Summers here on the Suncoast with children is an exercise in creativity. Finding things they can do outside sometimes due to the heat can get tricky. Additionally, with so many uncertainties around social distancing and other concerns, going into crowded air-conditioned spaces might not be your first option. Cooking with kids might be just the ticket. Of course, hot ovens in the blistering Suncoast temperatures are probably a hard pass for most parents. We have compiled five simple, no-bake recipes your kids can put together this summer all on their own. The good news, they are good enough – you will be stealing more than just a bite.