AI to track cognitive deviation in aging brains

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based brain age prediction model to quantify deviations from a healthy brain-aging trajectory in patients with mild cognitive impairment, according to a study published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. The model has the potential to aid in early detection of cognitive impairment at an individual level.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Brain#Brain Age#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Cognitive Neuroscience#Beijing Normal University#Mri#Apoe
