For months now, Jeopardy! has been using guest hosts to fill the sizable legacy left by Alex Trebek. The reviews have been mixed, with some stars, like Aaron Rogers, getting praised by critics and fans alike, while others, like Dr. Oz, took a beating from both fans and critics. One of the first guest hosts was Ken Jennings and he remains one of the favorites, it seems, to replace the iconic Trebek. Does the Jeopardy! GOAT want the job? He’s made his answer clear.