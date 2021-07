NCAA football and the NFL have become very pass-friendly leagues over the last few decades. Because of this, defensive coordinators have had to adapt and be much better with their coverage scheme. To many that means having complex coverages and having more “tools in the toolbox” when facing the many different potent passing offenses they will face. However, BYU has taken a different approach. They run very few basic coverages, but the scheme Tuiaki calls has withstood the test of time. Cover 3 (with a touch of Cover 1) is BYU’s primary coverage and it has been around for decades. Now we will take a look at what it is, when it works and when it doesn’t. Let’s get started.