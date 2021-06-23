Homemade condiments spice up your grilling game

When's the last time you cleaned out your spice rack in your kitchen?. If you were to go to my house and open up my pantry, you would see an amazing collection of spices. I'm a big fan of a variety of spices to add flavor to my food. I couldn't tell you how many that I have in my cabinet. I also couldn't tell you when the last time I actually sorted through my spices. I guarantee that I have more than a handful that are years old. Chances are they are probably hard as a rock. I have all of these spices and only use a select amount...I have a problem.