Homemade condiments spice up your grilling game
Summer is the perfect time to customize your condiment selection to keep the weekly burgers (and meat, poultry and vegetables) interesting. I've never been a big fan of commercial ketchup, which is why I enjoy whipping up a smoky version made with bacon and smoked paprika. Ripe, plum tomatoes cook down into a sweet tenderness, and a whirl in the blender renders them into a smooth sauce. You'll need to allow some cooking time on a cool day. The ketchup will last several weeks and works wonderfully on sliced brisket and smoked turkey.www.startribune.com